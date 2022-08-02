Ron Johnson calls for subjecting Medicare and Social Security to annual budget talks
Ron Johnson suggested he seeks to turn everything in the federal budget into discretionary spending, including Social Security and Medicare.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Ron Johnson calls for subjecting Medicare and Social Security to annual budget talks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2022 at 11:23 PM
Ron Johnson suggested he seeks to turn everything in the federal budget into discretionary spending, including Social Security and Medicare.
-
Here's the Republican governor candidates' take on big Wisconsin issues — including...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM
We asked Wisconsin's four Republican governor candidates about issues facing the state — from education to where "up north" begins.
-
Midwestern governors launch electric vehicle scenic route along Lake Michigan shores
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2022 at 10:33 PM
Coming soon to Lake Michigan: "America's next iconic road trip route", electric edition.
-
Green Bay teenager dies after being shot multiple times last week in Minneapolis,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2022 at 8:08 PM
Sunrise Badbear Wade was shot at an address on Minneapolis' north side. He was rushed to a trauma center but died less than an hour later
-
Green Bay police investigate 'suspicious death' after body found during a welfare check...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2022 at 7:31 PM
Police find body while conducting a welfare check at 1320 Packerland Drive. Seeking 2013 Ford Fiesta.
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Aug. 9 Wisconsin primary election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Aug. 9 partisan primary.
-
Green Bay man seriously injured in Oconto County crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2022 at 6:15 PM
The driver was cited for fifth/sixth OWI and other charges.
-
Robison, Bonnie R. Age 79 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM
-
Photos of the Month: July 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM
Top Green Bay Press-Gazette photos from July 2022.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.