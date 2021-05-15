Ron Johnson and other Republicans ask Gov. Evers to cut unemployment benefits in Wisconsin
Republicans and business groups contend some workers are reluctant to take jobs because of how much they make in benefits and say the situation is hurting the economy.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
The CDC's guidelines on mask wearing have created confusion. Here are answers to 12 of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2021 at 1:20 AM
Where do I need to wear a mask? What about kids? What are businesses doing? Wisconsin health experts answer some big questions.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Republican-backed effort on redistricting rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2021 at 10:04 PM
The request reflected the enormity of the political stakes of the next round of redistricting in a purple state like Wisconsin.
More than 3,400 kids ages 12 to 15 received a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2021 at 9:44 PM
Average daily COVID-19 cases declined for the 12th consecutive day on Friday as average daily vaccine doses declined as well.
Because of COVID-19, 16- and 17-year-olds don't need road tests to get driver's licenses....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2021 at 8:56 PM
The waiver started as a result of COVID restrictions. After a year of data, the Department of Transportation wants to make it permanent.
Tony Evers casts doubt on a $1 million, Ohio-style vaccine lottery in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM
This week the Ohio governor said his state would encourage people to get vaccinated by creating a lottery to provide $1 million each to five adults.
A sign? Some fans think NFL scheduling Green Bay for five prime-time games is a signal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2021 at 8:21 PM
Packers fans say they are tiring of annual trek to San Francisco, but don't mind Christmas game.
City of Tomah Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2021 at 6:45 PM
Wisconsin Residents Can Save $50 On Broadband Bills
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2021 at 6:05 PM
