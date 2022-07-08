Ron DeSantis – Ron DeSantis falsely claims Biden trying to ‘buy off’ states to adopt critical race theory
The Civics Secures Democracy Act “would allow the Biden administration to buy off states with $6 billion” if they adopt critical race theory.
Source: Politifacts.com
Police warn of dangers of 'facsimile firearms' after 2 incidents in Green Bay this week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM
"We are concerned about the risk of tragedy resulting from the use of these realistic facsimile guns," Green Bay police said in a statement.
Transmission problem caused power outages for 24,000 in Green Bay area; service restored...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2022 at 9:02 PM
Wisconsin Public Service reported that over 24,000 customers were without power in Green Bay, Hobart, Ashwaubenon and Howard.
Here's where testing has located 'forever chemicals' in fish caught in Wisconsin waters
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 8:17 PM
Here are Wisconsin water bodies that have fish advisories for high levels of PFAS.
Packers Road Trip rolls out for second year to visit fans throughout Wisconsin starting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2022 at 7:29 PM
Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy will join several alumni as they make their way through western and central Wisconsin in a Packers-themed bus.
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM
The state's highest court also upheld a Waukesha County court's ruling that required absentee ballots be delivered by mail or returned personally.
Man accused of attempting to kill with spear bound over for trial in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM
Defense attorney said his client was injured during the altercation.
Dawn Crim is leaving the Evers administration in the midst of delays in processing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Crim is stepping down from the Department of Safety and Professional Services and will be replaced by Assistant Deputy Director Dan Hereth
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Dane County public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM
The ruling could have broad implications for local governments' ability to respond to public health emergencies in the future.
SCOWIS won’t allow parents challenging Madison school district policy on transgender...
by Raymond Neupert on July 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against anonymity for parents challenging the Madison School District’s policy on transgender students. The policy in question allows students to use preferred personal pronouns without their parents being […]
