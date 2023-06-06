Romell, Karen Lea Age 74 of Arkdale

Karen Lea Romell, age 74, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 her home.

A Celebration of life service will be 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate.

May her memory be blessed.

Source: WRJC.com







