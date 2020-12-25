Rome police seek Lindsay A. Folan, missing since Thursday morning
The Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 38-year-old woman missing since early Thursday morning.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack expresses concern over threats,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 25, 2020 at 10:20 PM
Patience Roggensack's rare statement came after the court ruled in four cases against President Donald Trump and his allies.
Federal appeals court turns down Donald Trump push to overturn election results in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 25, 2020 at 8:21 PM
The 7th Circuit in Chicago upheld a decision reached nearly two weeks ago by U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee.
Federal appeals court again rejects Trump Campaign challenge to Wisconsin election results
by Raymond Neupert on December 25, 2020 at 2:51 PM
It’s yet another legal defeat for the Trump Campaign in their efforts to overturn the results of the Wisconsin presidential election. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously on Thursday that the Trump Campaign waited too long to […]
Another vendor has canceled Rittenhouse defense's attempts to sell 'Free Kyle' merchandise
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 25, 2020 at 4:17 AM
Printful was the first company to back away from the "Free Kyle" merchandise. A replacement site has also been taken down.
Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to decrease but deaths remain constant
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 24, 2020 at 11:38 PM
Even though the number of cases continued to decrease, health experts warn people to remain vigilant to prevent another COVID-19 spike.
Top election-related fact checks of 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 24, 2020 at 8:09 PM
Top election-related fact checks of 2020 include Eric Trump's system 'Glitch' allegation and Kanye West's ballot bid.
Fox Valley native lights up the roads with car covered in Christmas lights, though State...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on December 24, 2020 at 6:59 PM
Oshkosh native Tyler Kamholz tricked out his car with Christmas lights and while it's not technically legal, it's bringing people joy.
GOP lawmakers plaintiffs in latest election lawsuit
by Bob Hague on December 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM
Two Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly have signed on to the latest federal court lawsuit, seeking to overturn results of the presidential election in Wisconsin and other four other states. The Journal Sentinel reports that Representatives Jeff […]
Cases and testing for COVID-19 in Wisconsin continue to decline
by Bob Hague on December 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,579 on Wednesday, as testing continues to decline. The seven day positivity rate of those tested was 26 percent and has also been declining over the past month. The state Department of […]
