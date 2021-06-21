Rome police: Body of missing boater found in Lake Petenwell
The Rome Fire Department notified the police around 10:30 a.m. Monday they found the body of a man on the east shoreline of Lake Petenwell.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay-area's class of 2021 speaks on graduating amidst the biggest of obstacles
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2021 at 11:50 PM
Unique commencement speeches from 18 Green Bay-area graduates combined together into one for the Class of 2021.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate are at new lows
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2021 at 9:08 PM
Data from the state Department of Health Services shows average COVID-19 cases and positivity rate declined to new lows in Wisconsin.
School leaders call on lawmakers to use projected surplus funds for education
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2021 at 8:24 PM
Across the state, school leaders said the current budget plan would not keep up with inflationary costs.
Green Bay celebrates Juneteenth Day 2021
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM
We All Rise: African American Resource Center, Black Lives United and Divine Temple Church of God led this year's Juneteenth festivities in Green Bay.
They joined the Wisconsin Proud Boys looking for brotherhood. They found racism, bullying...
by USA TODAY on June 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM
Men with inside knowledge of the Wisconsin chapter of the Proud Boys say it's a den of racism and antisemitism, not a benign men's drinking club.
MBMC Blood Drive June 28th
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM
Lulich Wins State FFA Proficiency Award
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM
Gillett women injured in Outagamie County rollover crash near Cicero
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the one-vehicle crash on Highway 47 north of Cicero Road, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.
Ron Johnson made an appearance at Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebration. It didn't go...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2021 at 1:46 PM
Last year, the Wisconsin Republican blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
