Rome police: 26-year-old man dead after car he was working under fell
The incident is still under investigation. Police are withholding the man’s name until family can be notified.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Trying to catch the Packers on the road? Their opponents are restricting stadium...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM
Across the NFL, teams looking for ways to safely include some fans in games, but plans remain in flux.
Frisk, Donald Albert age 88 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 5:29 PM
Nekoosa man pronounced dead at an EMS helicopter landing zone.
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 5:27 PM
A 26-year-old man died at a nearby EMS helicopter landing zone after officers went to the 400 block of 16th Avenue in Nekoosa for a report of a man not breathing at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Monroe County Sheriff Office receives Patriot Award
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 5:26 PM
Captain Stan Hendrickson and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are honored to received the Patriot Award from the Department of Defense. This award recognizes employers who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, […]
USDA will hold a Stakeholder Call on the Organic Certification Cost Share Program
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 5:24 PM
The Farm Service Agency (FSA) will host a Stakeholder Call on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. (Eastern), for organic farmers, ranchers and other organic producers or handlers interested in applying for financial assistance to reduce the cost of […]
Health care workers have been attacked in parking garages for decades. Why haven't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2020 at 4:29 PM
Poor lighting, few security guards and unmonitored cameras leave many nurses to fend for themselves in parking garages.
Postmaster General delays changes to USPS, Wisconsin and other states still file lawsuit
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 2:42 PM
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he's changing course saying he will suspend changes to the U.S. Postal Service until after the November election.
Junior Achievement Awards Over $22,000 in Scholarships to Six Wisconsin Students
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 2:40 PM
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) has awarded over $22,000 to six Wisconsin students. Scholarship winners were selected based on their accomplishments in academics, leadership, business, community service, or their participation in Junior […]
DSPS Offers School Safety Resources, Consultation
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2020 at 2:38 PM
In many parts of the state, parents are getting children ready to head back to the classroom. That means teachers, aids, administrators, food service workers, custodians, nurses, social workers, and others are heading back, too. When they get there, […]
