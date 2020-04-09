Romanski: Business as Usual at DATCP
The head of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says operations at the agency are still in full swing despite the many changes brought on by the effects of the Coronavirus.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:
- ‘Everything you could ask for in a leader’: Al Wilkening, who led Wisconsin Na...9 hours ago
- Snow for Easter? Weekend storm to bring heavy rain, snow and wind to Wisconsin12 hours ago
- Liberals contend they were shut out of Wisconsin Supreme Court election deliberations13 hours ago
- Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, April 9, 202014 hours ago
- Updates for Juneau County COVID 1916 hours ago
- FINANCE AND PURCHASING COMMITTEE17 hours ago
- Council Meeting17 hours ago
- Wisconsin not allowing senior spring-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility (AUDIO)19 hours ago
- Evers asks DNR to close 40 state parks and recreation areas20 hours ago
- Will Donald Trump Finally Be The President We Hoped For?1 week ago
- How Do You Expect Me to Write My Book With All This Going On?2 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.