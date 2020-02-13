Romance scams have ravaged unsuspecting people in Wisconsin. Be wary as Valentine's Day draws closer.
With Valentine’s Day looming, it’s time to remind people that online romance scammers are out there, and they have struck with regularity in the past.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
