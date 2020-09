Roman Martinez Hat Trick Leads Mauston to 3-0 Win over Nekoosa in Boys Soccer

The Mauston Soccer team opened up their season with a 3-0 victory on the road in Nekoosa. Mauston’s Roman Martinez recorded a hat trick scoring all 3 goals for the Golden Eagles. He had assists from Zach Lund and Jackson Whitney. Mauston goalie Reece Gray recorded 8 saves in a strong defensive effort for the Golden Eagles who are 1-0 on the season.

Source: WRJC.com







