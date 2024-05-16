Rollover Crash Leads to K9 Chase OWI Arrest Near Warrens
On 05/15/2024 at approximately 8:36 PM, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported rollover traffic crash on State Highway 173 near Coyote Ave, Warrens, WI. A passenger car was headed north on State Highway 173 when it left the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch where it overturned and landed on all four wheels. The driver and passenger fled from the vehicle when a citizen stopped to help. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rebel and his handler responded to the scene and started a track of the suspects.
K9 Rebel tracked the suspects for approximately 500 yards through thick brush, heavy timber, and a swamp. K9 Rebel located both suspects hiding under a tree. Both men were taken into custody without further incident. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Todd M. Schaffer (age 55) of Oshkosh WI. Todd was charged with the following:
346.63(1)(a) Operating While under Influence (3rd)
946.41(1) Obstructing an Officer
346.70(1)( Fail to Notify Police of Accident
The crash is still under investigation and no other information will be released at this time. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Warrens First Responders, Tomah Ambulance, and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Rollover Crash Leads to K9 Chase OWI Arrest Near Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2024 at 3:46 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 16, 2024 at 1:45 PM
Twin brothers are valedictorian, salutatorian of their Milwaukee high school’s graduation class (MILWAUKEE) Twin brothers reach the highest honors in their high school class. When Joseph and Joshua Garcia graduate from St. Anthony High School […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 16, 2024 at 11:04 AM
Packers popular again in Prime Time, Brewers grab series with Pirates and Doug Gottlieb returns home
-
Juneau County Board Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 8:08 PM
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 15, 2024 at 7:51 PM
Brewers crush Pirates with 5 HR effort, the NFL regular season schedule is out tonight and National Radio host Doug Gottlieb is hired by UW-Green Bay
-
Zirk, Betty J. Age 90 of Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 7:50 PM
-
Wa Du Shuda Days Auction looking for donations
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 5:34 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/14
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 3:30 PM
-
New Lisbon Track & Field Top Finishers at SBC Championship Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 3:30 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.