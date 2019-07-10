Roll Over Takes Place on Highway 82 in Vernon County

A single-vehicle rollover occurred Monday afternoon, July 8, 2019, at approximately 3:30 PM, in the town of Webster. Joel M. Champion, age 25, of rural Viroqua, WI was operating a full-size pickup truck eastbound on State Highway 82, near Nemec Hill Road, west of La Farge, WI Champion was negotiating a curve to the left and reported seeing an oncoming, westbound vehicle approaching in his lane of travel and he steered right. The Champion vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail, overturned, struck several Evergreen trees, and came to rest in the lawn of a private residence.

Joel Champion was wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries, and refused transport.

Joel Champion described the oncoming vehicle as a white colored pickup truck that did not stop.

Source: WRJC.com





