Roll Over in Vernon County Results in Only Minor Injuries

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports: On December 19, 2018 at 8:18am, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received several 911 calls reporting a one vehicle roll over on State Highway 56 near Boggs Dr, in the town of Liberty.

41-year-old Valerie A. Holey from Cashton was operating a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, when she lost control on the icy roads. Her vehicle traveled off the roadway striking the embankment and rolling over, before coming to rest on its wheels. Valerie Holey was extricated from the vehicle by the Viola Fire Department. Valerie and her 3-year-old daughter were transported to Vernon Memorial with minor injuries.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s office at the scene was the Viola Fire Department, Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad, and the Viola Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.