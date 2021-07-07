Rolewicz, Andrea E. Age 46 of Mauston

Andrea E. Rolewicz, age 46, of Mauston, WI passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Andrea was born November 19, 1974, in Palos Hills, Illinois to Daniel and Jean (Beatty) Matke.

She enjoyed taking care of her two dogs Popeye & Milo.

Andrea was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lulamae; aunt Fran, and stepfather, Andrew.

Survivors include her three children, Daniel, Alyssa & Lucas; mother, Jean Beatty; father, Daniel (Anita) Matke; sister, Janet (Jim) Pietrzak; nieces & nephews, Stephanie (Adrian), Andrew (Marika), Janet (Dustin) & Frank (Stormy); four great-nephews, Caiden, Easton, Brantly & Asher, and three cousins, Michael, Jay & Craig.

