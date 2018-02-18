Rogers, Donna Mae, age 70 of Big Flatts

Donna Mae Rogers, age 70, of Big Flats, Wisconsin went home to her Lord on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at her daughter’s home in East Troy, Wisconsin following a lengthy battle with leukemia.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at the Big Flats Community Church in

Big Flats, Wisconsin. Pastor Milt Duntley will officiate. Interment will be at the Big Flats Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at Big Flats Community Church.

Donna was born July 4, 1947 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Marvin William and Iva Mae (Gifford) Bahr.

She married John H. Rogers on January 07, 1967 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They made their home in East Troy, Wisconsin where they raised two children. They moved to Big Flats in 1999, where they enjoyed their retirement years together.

Donna enjoyed tending to her flowers, gardening, crafts, bird watching, wildlife, living her faith, and spending time with her family.

Donna was a member of Big Flats Community Church.

Donna was preceded in death by father, Marvin Bahr; and husband, John Rogers.

SURVIVING FAMILY:

Mother: Iva Bahr of Eleva, Wisconsin

Sister: Diane Dryden of Strum, Wisconsin

Brother: Tom (Sam) Bahr of Waukesha, Wisconsin

Daughter: Dawn Benedict of East Troy, Wisconsin

Son: Joe Rogers of Eagle, Wisconsin

Brother-in-law: William Rogers of Gladstone, Michigan

Sister-in-law: Jean (Dan) Roddy of Manistique, Michigan

Sister-in-law: Mary Kay Stoll of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Grandson: Steven (Cassie) Benedict of West Bend, Wisconsin

Grandson: Michael Benedict of East Troy, Wisconsin

Further survived by nieces and nephews

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com

