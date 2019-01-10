Roger Roth – Roger Roth incorrectly says lame duck bills didn’t take any power from governor or attorney general

The Truth-o-Meter says: Pants on Fire! | Roger Roth incorrectly says lame duck bills didn’t take any power from governor or attorney general



After taking it on the chin from Democrats in the fall 2018 election, Republicans passed a litany of last-minute bills in December. The lame-duck actions — approved in a special session of the Legislature and signed by outgoing Gov. Scott Walker — changed a variety of things, in many cases giving the GOP-held Legislature control over matters previously left up to the governor and attorney general. Democrats Tony Evers and Josh Kaul unseated Republican incumbents to take over those two offices. They were sworn in Jan. 7, 2019. The lame-duck bills drew criticism from many corners, including former Republican Gov. …

