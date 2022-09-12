Roesler, Thomas Lee “Zeno” Age 87 of New Lisbon

Thomas Lee “Zeno” Roesler, age 87, of New Lisbon died on Friday September 9, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 1:00p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday from 12:00p.m. until the time of service. Interment with full military honors will be held on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at 11:00a.m. at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King WI. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.