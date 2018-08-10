Roemer, Vivian M., age 63 of rural New Lisbon

Vivian M. Roemer, 63 of rural New Lisbon passed away, Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston with family at her side.

Vivian was born in Nekoosa, Wisconsin the daughter of Leonard and Doris (Beutler) Schroeder on August 20, 1954.

Vivian was united in marriage to John “Jack” P Roemer on November 20, 1980 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Nekoosa. She loved caring for her husband and children. She enjoyed reading fiction, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and needle point. Vivian volunteered for many charitable organizations.

Vivian is survived by her husband John “Jack”. Her sons Nathaniel, Jordan and Mark, her mother Doris Schroeder her siblings Rich (Dawn Kopecky) Schroeder, Carol (Gary) Coulthurst, Kay (David) Hackett, nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Leonard and her brother Dale.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston.

Friends may call on Monday, August 13th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston and on Tuesday from 9:30 am until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Juneau County Agriculture Industrial and Recreation Society (JC-AIRS) Po Box 491 Mauston, WI 53948-0471.

Source: WRJC.com

