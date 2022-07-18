Roe v. Wade, Ron Johnson and guns: Takeaways from the Democratic U.S. Senate debate
Five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate got their hour in the television spotlight Sunday night in a televised debate.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Republican Tim Michels pours nearly $8 million into self-funded run for Wisconsin governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2022 at 9:26 PM
Michels spent nearly $8 million in spending, mostly on ads, has pushed him to the top of the GOP primary field.
Alex Lasry goes all in with $6.5M self-loan, Ron Johnson receives more donations than...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM
The Bucks executive spent more than Johnson but received less in donations than his two top Democratic rivals, Mandela Barnes and Sarah Godlewski.
Secretary of State Doug La Follette's fundraising falls well below leading Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM
Doug La Follette's fundraising means he will again lean heavily on his statewide name recognition having held the secretary of state's office since 1982.
COVID-19 cases increased throughout the week in Wisconsin, although not quite to May...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2022 at 2:05 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases has been on a steady rise since the first week of July, after declining since mid-May.
Milwaukee chosen as likely Republican National Convention site in 2024
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2022 at 12:43 PM
A GOP site panel picked Milwaukee as the host city on Friday. The full Republican National Committee must still approve the choice.
'Wisconsin is a battleground state, Milwaukee is a fabulous city': City finds itself in a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin leaders overwhelmingly welcome Republican National Convention to Milwaukee
Wisconsin voters must mail their own ballots, elections administrator says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and could have major implications for people with disabilities.
Voters care about clean water. Now they're trying to get lawmakers to pay attention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 8:38 PM
In a Marquette University Law School poll last month, 66% of respondents indicated they believe water quality is a statewide concern.
