Rodgers wins third MVP Award

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award on Saturday, so the announcement was not a surprise. In fact, the only surprise came when he announced that he got engaged during the season. Rodgers received 44 of the 50 votes conducted by a nationwide panel of media […]

Source: WRN.com







