Rodgers leads Packers to first road victory

Aaron Rodgers put together his best performance of the season, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 44-38 overtime victory the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday. Rodgers passed for 442 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores as the Packers won their first road […]

