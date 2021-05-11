Rockets Track & Field Competes in Lee Griffin Invite in Kickapoo

The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Monday night at the Lee Griffin Invitational in Kickapoo alongside Kickapoo/LaFarge, Ithaca/Weston, North Crawford, Wauzeka-Steuben, Seneca, and Necedah. The boys team ended up in 4th place and the girls finished in 5th.

Individually for the Rockets on the boy’s side Owen Jones took 2nd in the 400 meter dash, Ean Quarne took 2nd in discus, and Chris Hart took 3rd in the 300 meter hurdles. Relay teams had a lot of success with the 4 x 400 relay team of Chris Hart, Carson Welter, Jake Cox, and Owen Jones taking 1st, the 4 x 100 team of Ethan Dvorak, Devan Minard, Austin Hare, and Dylan O’Brien taking 2nd, the 4 x 100 team of Chris Hart, Carson Welter, Austin Hare, and Dylan O’Brien taking 2nd, and the 4 x 800 team of Ethan Dvorak, Devan Minard, Matthew Bennet, and Malakai Dunham rounding out all teams in the relays medaling with a 3rd place finish.

Individually for the Rocket girl’s Amelia Retzlaff took first in both shot put and discus. Jaiden Hart took 2nd in Discus and the 200 meter dash and 3rd in the high jump. Megan Joes took 3rd in the 100 meter dash and 3rd in the 200 meter dash. Mackenzie Shankle finished 3rd in the shot put. Our only girls relay team also medaled with the 4 x 200 team of Megan Jones, Jaiden Hart, Isabel Earhart, and Klarissa Earhart taking 2nd.

Source: WRJC.com







