Rockets Soar Past Port Edwards in Girls Basketball

The New Lisbon Rockets Girls Basketball cruised past Port Edwards 72-26 Monday night. New Lisbon led wire to wire in the victory getting a game high 17points from Junior Abby Steele. Sr. Klarissa Earhart added 14points while Freshman Olivia Bunker chipped in with 11points. New Lisbon improves to 5-16 on the season and will host Royall Thursday night, a game that can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.