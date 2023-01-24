Rockets Rally Falls Short in Boys Basketball

The New Lisbon Rockets boys basketball teams rally fell just short in a 64-60 loss to De Soto Monday night. The Rockets fell behind by 15 at halftime and was able to trim the lead down to 3 late in the 2nd half but could not get any closer. Landon Padretti had the hot hand for the De Soto Pirates scoring a game high 25points. New Lisbon was led by Ashton Pfaff who scored a team high 15points Nikita Shankle added 14 while Keegan Shankle put up 10points in the loss. New Lisbon drops to 5-10 on the season. De Soto improves to 7-8.

Source: WRJC.com







