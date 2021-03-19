Rockets Blast by Necedah in High School Volleyball Action

The New Lisbon Rockets cruised by the Necedah Cardinals Thursday night in Girls Volleyball sweeping Necedah 3-0. New Lisbon took the first two sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-15 before hammering Necedah 25-7 in set 3. The serving of Libby Rogers, Hailey Remm and Samantha Spaniol kept the Cardinals off balance all night long. Morgan Sanders also had a strong game attacking the net in place of leading attacker Amelia Retzlaff who missed the game. New Lisbon improves to 4-3 on the season including 4-3 in Scenic Bluffs play. Necedah falls to 1-6 and will travel to Royall on Tuesday. New Lisbon plays at Wonewoc-Center Tuesday.

Other Volleyball scores from Thursday night

Cashton 3 Bangor 2

Royall 3 Seneca 0 (Emma Gruen 13kills)

Wonewoc-Center 3 Brookwood 0

Source: WRJC.com







