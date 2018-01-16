Rock County Board committee declines to censure Sheriff

The Rock County Board’s Public Safety and Justice Committee has declined to censure Sheriff Robert Spoden. Janesville Police were investigating an underage drinking party this past summer, that Spoden’s son attended. The sheriff allegedly attempted to get that investigation dropped, and advised witnesses not to speak to police. The four members of the committee present […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.