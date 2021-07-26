Robinson (Olson), Sheila Marie Age 54 of Friendship

Sheila Marie (Olson) Robinson was born on 03/30/1967 and passed from this life on 07/18/2021 at her family home in Friendship, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her father Ed Olson. She is survived by her devoted husband of 17 years, Michael Robinson, Austin, Texas. She is further survived by her mother, Kay Olson, her sisters, Creaky (Jeff) Babcock, Doreen Olson, her brother Ed Olson, Jr. all from Friendship, Wisconsin; her father and mother-in-law, George and Betty Robinson, sister-in-law, Gretchen Bourgeois and brother-in-law, Charlie Robinson from Bismarck, North Dakota. She is also survived by her niece, Grace Bourgeois and nephews, Joseph Bourgeois and Eli Olson.

Sheila attended Roche-A-Cri Grade School. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School with the class of 1985. Sheila then attended Patricia Stevens Finishing School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin graduating with a degree in Fashion Merchandising and Modeling. After her graduation she worked in the Fashion and Modeling business. Sheila moved to Texas in 1988 and worked for Conquest Airlines. She then worked her way up to manage the small commuter airline. After leaving the airline industry she was hired to be General Manager of Reliable Consultants.

Sheila married Michael M. Robinson on October 15, 2004 in Austin, Texas. Before her marriage she became a professional Ballroom Dance Instructor with the Arthur Murray Studios in Austin, Texas. While competing from coast to coast, with her students, Sheila received multiple awards and accolades for these dance competitions until a serious disabling work injury necessitated her early retirement.

She was a member of the Adams County Farm Bureau as well as the Texas Farm Bureau. Sheila loved gardening, listening to and reading books, watching movies especially British Classics. She looked forward to coming back home to Wisconsin every summer to visit with friends and family, help with the fair, other events and celebrate Eli’s birthday only missing last year due to Covid-19.

Sheila was full of love and life even in the midst of her painful days. She had a good sense of humor, was kind, loving and loyal to family and friends alike. She was helpful and kind to anyone whom she could bless from family members, friends, neighbors, and the homeless. She will be dearly missed and long remembered by all of her family and friends.

Sheila not only leaves behind her devoted husband but also her two much loved Great Danes (her fur-people), Miss Monster and Miss Wee Beastie who lovingly sat with her every day.

A private memorial was held on 07/24/2021 at her family farm in Friendship, Wisconsin. She will be laid to rest in the East Arkdale Cemetery with her father at a later date.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Adams Community Theater (ACT), P.O. Box 344, Friendship, Wisconsin 53934.

Source: WRJC.com







