Robinson, Mary Eva, age 87

Mary Eva Robinson passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, WI, at the age of 87.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 1, 2018, 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Community Church in Ontario, WI. Pastor Bruce Milleman will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Wednesday, February 28, 2018, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Ontario, WI. Visitation will also be held Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Ontario is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

