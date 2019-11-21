Robinson, Don Age 87 of Mauston

Don Robinson, age 87, passed away peacefully at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Don was born on April 26, 1932 to Howard and Eunice Robinson at his home in Lindina where he lived all his life.

Don was a lifetime farmer and also worked at the Mauston Farmers Coop. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston, WI. He married Anna Mae Bires in 1955 and they had five sons. Don graduated from Mauston High school in 1949. He enjoyed bowling, softball and golf. He was a member of the Mauston FFA Alumni. Don was an active member at St. Paul’s. He was in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 and stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Riley and was deployed to Germany in 1955.

Don is survived by five sons, twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Lawrence (Dayna) Robinson, Howard (Emma) Robinson, Kristina (David) Deprey, Jordan and Emmett, Amanda (Lance) Knudsen, Ryley, Keegan and Brynn, Jacob (Mary) Robinson, Elizabeth, Rose, Paul and Peter, Daniel (Jacqueline) Robinson, Andrew (Ashley) Robinson, Ronald, Donavon (Kristi) Robinson, Alia, Danielle Robinson, Steven (Kathy) Robinson, Zachary and Tyler, Michael (Amy) Robinson, Joey, Johnny, Annie and Ellie, his sister Jean Smith, many nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Anna Mae, his parents Howard and Eunice and his sister Laura Mae Serrurrier.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston, where friends may call on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.