Robin Vos – Vos misses mark with claim over timing of disability accommodation dispute

The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Vos misses mark with claim over timing of disability accommodation dispute



Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, believes there was an agenda behind the push by Democrats for accommodations for a new lawmaker under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The agenda, as Vos described it: To embarrass Vos as he stepped into a national-level post. Here is the background: State Rep. Jimmy Anderson, elected in 2018, was paralyzed from the chest down in 2010 after a drunken driver collided with the vehicle he was traveling in, killing his family and permanently injuring him. The Democrat from Fitchburg uses a wheelchair to get around. On Aug. 14, 2019, the Milwaukee Journal …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





