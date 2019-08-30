Robin Vos – Vos misses mark with claim over timing of disability accommodation dispute
The Truth-o-Meter says: False | Vos misses mark with claim over timing of disability accommodation dispute
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, believes there was an agenda behind the push by Democrats for accommodations for a new lawmaker under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The agenda, as Vos described it: To embarrass Vos as he stepped into a national-level post. Here is the background: State Rep. Jimmy Anderson, elected in 2018, was paralyzed from the chest down in 2010 after a drunken driver collided with the vehicle he was traveling in, killing his family and permanently injuring him. The Democrat from Fitchburg uses a wheelchair to get around. On Aug. 14, 2019, the Milwaukee Journal …
>> More
Source: Politifacts.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Labor Day sale: $1 for 3 months. You’ll win and you’ll support our journalism7 hours ago
- How well do you know this week's news? Take our quiz7 hours ago
- Wood County deputies focus on bus safety with more proactive approach7 hours ago
- Tiber, Ellen Alice Age 79 of Hustler8 hours ago
- Robin Vos – Vos misses mark with claim over timing of disability accommodation dispu...9 hours ago
- Vander Veldens Selling Whispering Pines Tree Business11 hours ago
- Petrowski Among Possible Contenders for Duffy’s Seat11 hours ago
- Midwest Champion Sheepdog Trials this Weekend11 hours ago
- Health officials warn: stop vaping THC products21 hours ago
- JFC and AG Kaul reach agreement on settlement scuffle1 day ago
- Attorneys for Cephus’ accusers say their clients have been threatened on social media1 day ago
- Richland County Home Explosion And Fire Kills Woman, Injures Husband1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.