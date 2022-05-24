Robin Vos survives a symbolic vote at the Republican state convention to oust him as Assembly speaker
Forty percent of delegates at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention also supported a resolution to decertify the 2020 election.
-
Green Bay School District proposes a $92.6 million referendum on November ballot
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2022 at 12:56 AM
If the school board approves it, the referendum will be on the ballot in November.
-
Bear breaks into Medford home through window and attacks a couple, but they fought back...
by Marshfield News-Herald on May 23, 2022 at 10:25 PM
"For whatever reason, this one felt extra scared and wanted to subdue whatever the threat was."
-
Kiel school board meeting postponed due to 'vulgar, hateful and disturbing' threats...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 23, 2022 at 8:45 PM
Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser said the police department recommended the move because of the communications.
-
-
Wisconsin awarded more than $150 million in grants for housing and community development
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM
The state received more than $58 million in community development block grants and additional millions in public housing authority and other funds.
-
At Green Bay march, speakers urge supporters of Roe v. Wade to turn out at the polls
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM
Organizers, marchers fear an end to abortion rights if Supreme Court reverses the landmark ruling from 1973.
-
Gun Shot Fired In Town of Orange Leads to Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2022 at 3:28 PM
-
Bickford, Charles S. “Chuck” Age 82 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2022 at 3:14 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2022 at 3:13 PM
