Robin Vos narrowly defeats primary opponent Adam Steen, barely overcoming Donald Trump's campaign against him

Robin Vos defeated Adam Steen, all but ensuring his re-election in his Republican-leaning district in southeastern Wisconsin.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



