Robin Vos gave Michael Gableman $11,000 a month to review the 2020 election. Now Gableman wants Vos to lose his job.
Gableman, who gave an invocation at former President Donald Trump’s Waukesha rally Friday, is endorsing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ primary opponent
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
Donald Trump goes after Rebecca Kleefisch, Robin Vos in rally for Tim Michels
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2022 at 2:33 PM
Trump landed in southeastern Wisconsin to add pressure to a tight primary race between Kleefisch and construction executive Tim Michels.
-
Five takeaways from Friday's Trump-Michels rally in Waukesha
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2022 at 2:31 PM
The visit came just days before a competitive GOP primary for Wisconsin governor.
-
OSHA and De Pere police investigate 'serious incident' at De Pere foundry
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2022 at 1:28 AM
C.A. Lawton Co. sales and marketing manager Andrew Mastalir said it "has been a devastaing day for our workplace family."
-
86-year-old given life sentence, plus 3 years, in nearly 50-year-old Door County murder...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM
Richard Pierce was handed down a life sentence Friday for the 1975 murder of his wife.
-
It’s official – Milwaukee will host 2024 Republican National Convention
by Bob Hague on August 5, 2022 at 9:48 PM
It’s the MKE for the RNC. Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel on Friday announced Milwaukee will host the party’s 2024 National Convention. “The next two years we look forward to working with the mayor and everyone […]
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, surpassing 500 patients
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported more than 500 COVID-19 patients on Aug. 1.
-
Mauston School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:20 PM
-
Lulich, Guajardo Earn High Marks in National FFA Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM
