Robin Vos extends Michael Gableman's Wisconsin election review after pressure from Donald Trump
Without naming Vos, Trump suggested he will see a successful primary opponent if he does not extend Gableman’s contract.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Speaker Vos extends elections probe after Trump statement
by Raymond Neupert on April 26, 2022 at 7:56 PM
The Republican elections probe will not be ending after all. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had previously said that he was closing down Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 presidential election this week, but has now extended the […]
Charges Of Homicide, Arson Dismissed Against Union Center Man
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 7:49 PM
Mayer, Patricia (Pat) Age 86 of Necedah
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM
Sturgeon Bay bridges to temporarily close for spring cleaning on Wednesday and next week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM
All three bridges will use signed detours and remain open for marine traffic in Sturgeon Bay.
Pavelec, John J. Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/25
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 2:55 PM
New Lisbon Ices Cardinals in 12-5 Victory in Baseball Action
by WRJC News on April 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Tub full of puppies found abandoned on Neenah sidewalk
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Police officers in Neenah are trying to figure out who left a plastic tub full of puppies on a sidewalk Sunday night. Community officer Joe Benoit says the dogs were located in a residential area. “There was no food or water available to […]
