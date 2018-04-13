Robin Vos, David Craig won't seek First Congressional District seat now held by House Speaker Paul Ryan
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Sen. Dave Craig say they won't seek the congressional seat now held by House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
