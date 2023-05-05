Robin Vos calls for cutting diversity, inclusion positions across UW System
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called Vos’ proposal “ridiculous” and “wrongheaded.”
Tony Evers puts his stamp on the Natural Resources Board with 3 new appointees
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM
The appointments come as the terms of the final Scott Walker-era members expired in April.
Fact check: Ron Johnson again says Social Security is a Ponzi scheme
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., again says Social Security is a Ponzi scheme
Taylor Schabusiness lawyer asks Brown County judge to allow new mental-health evaluation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM
Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh had ruled the Green Bay woman competent to stand trial in killing of Shad Thyrion.
Will Donald Trump skip the August Republican debate in Milwaukee? Scott Walker says that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM
Republicans are moving forward with planning for the Milwaukee debate, with the August date and criteria for candidates still to be announced.
Affordable housing plan that was rejected on west side finds new home on east side of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM
Developer said University Avenue project will duplicate what was proposed for South. Military Avenue, which had 40 affordable-housing apartments.
Read about a hard-working family and 'The Wisconsin Farm They Built' | Lit Wisconsin
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM
Author Corey A. Geiger is the managing editor of Hoard's Dairyman. He delves into family history and how Wisconsin came to become America's Dairyland.
Ripon employee sues Wisconsin assisted living center for failing to properly pay employees
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM
Megan Rankins has sued ABridge Care Concepts for not receiving overtime pay. ABridge has locations in Fond du Lac, Calumet and Kewaunee counties.
Why are flags flying at half-staff, half-mast in Wisconsin Saturday?
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM
Flag-lowering orders are decreed either on a national level by the president of the United States or at a state level by the governor.
A new area code for phone numbers comes into service in the 920 region Friday
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM
New customers to the area will start receiving the 274 area code in late 2023 or early 2024.
