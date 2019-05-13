Robin Vos appeals federal ruling requiring him to testify in redistricting case

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos continues to fight efforts that would require him to answer questions about lawmakers' intentions in a lawsuit challenging legislative boundaries drawn in 2011.

