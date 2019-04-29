Robertson JR, Frank E. of Mauston

Frank E. Robertson Jr. of Mauston a loving husband, father, step-father and grandfather passed away April 20, 2019.

Frank graduated from Mauston High School in 1948. He joined the Navy in 1950 and served aboard the USS Bennington until his discharge in 1954. In 1954 he married Charlotte. In 1957 they moved to Florida and he worked in assorted retail stores until he got a job at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft where he worked on the Apollo rocket engines as an electrical technician. He enjoyed salt water fishing and snorkeling in the ocean. He was active in the Boy Scouts as an assistant leader. He and the boys had many adventures. Upon returning to Wisconsin he returned to retail work even owning his own store. His love of fishing took him to all the local lakes and northern Canada. Frank was also an avid deer hunter.

In 1984 he married Carol and began to work at Wisconsin State Fair Grounds as superintendent of grounds. After retiring he became a snowbird and he loved his winters in Lake Havasue, Arizona. This is when Frank started his love of golfing and his love developed into an obsession playing every chance he got. He began building his own golf clubs. Frank also enjoyed building and flying balsa wood airplanes. Frank was most always a happy, giving fun loving man.

Frank was preceded in death by his beloved Carol, his son Richard and his step-son Eric Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter Cheri, step sons Dan (Linda) Johnson, Steven (Betsy) Johnson, his step-daughter in-law Kathy Johnson, his six grandchildren meant a lot to him, Delilah and Sarah Johnson, Alec Johnson, Matthew and Andrea Johnson and Christen Kifer.

We wish to thank all the staff from top to bottom at Fair View Nursing Home for their help, attention, kindness and caring through Frank’s stay with them.

Proverbs 3:5

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

