Roberts (Pavlicek), Evelyn age 88 of Friendship

Evelyn (Pavlicek) Roberts, age 88, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday February 19th, 2022, at Gunderson Moundview Hospital in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Due to uncertain weather, the graveside service will take place indoors at Roseberry’s Funeral Home where family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, February 26, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Repose Cemetery.

Evelyn was born July 8, 1933, to Charles R. & Mildred Pavlicek. She married Claude Iver Roberts on January 10, 1953, in Adams, WI.

Evelyn enjoyed spending time gardening, crocheting, knitting, canning, baking & cooking for her family especially making her famous potato salad. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her face always lit up when any of her grandbabies were near. Family was always a big aspect of her life. She enjoyed listening & dancing to polka music. She loved her Job cooking & sitting in the Babies Room at Learning on Linden Daycare. She enjoyed sitting & watching the birds and loved cardinals, and her little dog Paco. Evelyn worked hard for many years raising her children & working as a Farmer’s Wife on a dairy farm next to her Husband Claude. She was a member of tops for 30 plus years

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents: Charles R & Mildred Pavlicek, husband: Claude I Roberts, brothers: Frank & Charles, infant brother: Robert, sisters: Bessie York, Rose (Matt) Klauer, Mary (Harold) Sindelar & Mille (Bill) Barnette, sons: David Charles Roberts & Donald Claude Roberts, nephew: Frank Sindelar, and great-granddaughter: Finley Olson.

Survivors include her daughter: Debra J Roberts, son: Dennis (Kathleyn) Roberts, grandchildren: Robin (Crystal) LeRoy, Mindy (Ronnie Penelton), LeRoy, Rachel (Will) Olson, Amanda (Jason) DeNault, Abby Roberts, Daniel (Michelle) Roberts, Dawn (Chris Braxton) Roberts, William (Robyn) Roberts, Michelle & (Erik) Jorgensen; great-grandchildren: Holden (Madison Battmer) LeRoy, Tessa LeRoy, Miguel & (Ashley) Corral, Donovan (Madysen Longsine) Buchanan, Nevaeh Penelton, Ryder, Wyatt & Dylan, Gavin, Logan, Caden, Mason & Jaxon, Austin (Danielle) Roberts, Makinna Roberts, Ashlyn & Taylor Roberts, Colton (Destiny Martinez) Roberts, Kalie (Chris) Crum, Alyssa (Jeff Wolf) Hickey, great-great grandchildren: Baby Rhett, Xavier & Emmett, Emery, Oaklei & Carter, Ryiah, Rhettlea & Aubrie, and Amiyah Harper. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







