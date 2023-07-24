RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel predicts Trump will 'keep us all guessing' on Milwaukee debate
Former President Donald Trump, leading primary polls among Republicans, hasn’t committed to appearing at the Aug. 23 debate at Fiserv Forum.
Main Street crash causes partial building collapse, Green Bay police report
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM
Main Street between St. George Street and North Irwin Avenue is closed for an indefinite amount of time.
Championship off-road racing returns this week to Lena. Here's what to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2023 at 7:59 PM
The AMSOIL Championship Off-Road Series' Dirt City Nationals includes two days of racing and a show of race vehicles in downtown Lena.
Vehicle crash on Main Street cause partial building collapse, Green Bay police report
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 24, 2023 at 7:06 PM
A vehicle crash Sunday night caused a partial collapse of the Main Street Commons building leaving at least one person injured.
Man stabbed near St. John's Park early Monday morning; another man arrested
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM
The victim received life-threatening injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. Police said there was no threat to the public.
Republican bill would eliminate sales taxes on diapers and other child care products
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2023 at 5:40 PM
The "Tiny Tot Tax Cut" would eliminate Wisconsin's 5.5% sales and use taxes for dozens of common baby supplies and child care products.
RNC launches 'Bank Your Vote' campaign in Wisconsin to urge its supporters to vote early
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM
For Republicans the early voting message marks a sea change after the 2020 presidential election when Donald Trump questioned the practice.
The murder of Union Star Cheese Factory's owners rocked these Winnebago County...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM
The cheese factory has been an economic driver for these rural Wisconsin towns for decades. Jon Metzig will keep it moving forward.
I-41 crash in Oshkosh ties up traffic on first day of EAA AirVenture
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM
A crash Monday morning on I-41 between State 44 and State 26 in Oshkosh led to a closure of the interstate on the first day of EAA AirVenture.
