River Valley Uses Athleticism and Depth to Defeat Mauston in Boys Basketball

The River Valley Blackhawks used their depth and athleticism to play havoc on defense and force multiple turnovers in a 64-51 victory over the Mauston Golden Eagles in boys’ basketball. Mauston jumped out to early leads of 7-0 and 24-16 before River Valley turned up the pressure on defense. Mauston got 30 points from Cade Hall and 10 from Adon Saylor but only 11 points from the rest of the team. River Valley got 18 points from Joe Ryan and Will Bailey scored 13. In all 8 players scored for the Blackhawks who went 12 players deep against Mauston. The Golden Eagles will try to bounce back when they travel to Wautoma Thursday for their conference opener. Mauston is now 1-2 on the season.

