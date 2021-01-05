Rittenhouse pleads not guilty to charges in Kenosha murder case

Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to all charges in a short hearing on Tuesday. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing two protesters and wounding a third during protests and unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He’ll be back in court in March for a pretrial conference. […]

