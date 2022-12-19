Rita Harris – Florida's property insurance overhaul doesn't promise 'immediate relief'
Florida Senate Bill 2A does not provide “immediate relief” to homeowners dealing with high property insurance rates and “will force some … constituents to pay up to 20% more.”
Warren, Patti Ann Age 60 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM
Leopold, Alan Ray Age 80 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2022 at 5:51 PM
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2022 at 5:18 PM
Royall Girls Basketball Deflates Wonewoc-Center 63-33
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM
Royall Boys Basketball Whips New Lisbon 75-40
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2022 at 5:16 PM
Is Republican domination in rural Wisconsin enough to hold off once-red suburbs becoming...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Wisconsin remains a battleground, as it was two decades ago. But for both parties, the path to victory is changing before our eyes.
Lawmakers to consider changes to how Wisconsin National Guard handles sexual misconduct
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM
State lawmakers next year will consider a series of major bipartisan changes in how the Wisconsin National Guard addresses sexual misconduct.
She knew no Native doctors growing up. Today, her dream is to return to the Lac du...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 19, 2022 at 11:04 AM
Erica Bhatti, a citizen of the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Nation in Wisconsin, plans to return as a doctor to address health disparities in the state.
South Broadway residents, businesses revive, rename neighborhood; hope to discuss...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM
The Shipyard Neighborhood Association wants to highlight, support and enhance the longtime working class neighborhood along South Broadway.
