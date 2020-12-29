Risser will close out legislative career next week

The nation’s longest serving legislator will call it a career next week. After 64 years in the Legislature, Madison Democrat Fred Risser will leave the state Senate next Monday. In addition to being the nation’s longest-serving state or national legislator, Risser is also the last World War II veteran to serve. Risser, who has never […]

