Risk of severe storms persists from Texas to Great Lakes
Officials in parts of the Midwest and South have warned residents to have shelter ready before going to sleep. Severe thunderstorms are expected to bring hail, strong winds and possibly tornadoes to areas still reeling from a weekend of deadly…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Liberal Janet Protasiewicz defeats conservative Dan Kelly in closely watched Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM
Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly by double digits to earn a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Dan Kelly calls Wisconsin Supreme Court winner Janet Protasiewicz a 'serial liar' as he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 6:04 AM
After losing by 10 percentage points, Dan Kelly refused to call Janet Protasiewicz to concede, instead lashing out in a speech to supporters.
Sister Bay tie is among the spring election results in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM
Village and town government seats were up for election, while referendums were on the ballot in the Gibraltar and Washington Island school districts
Voters approve Ashwaubenon School District's $19.5 million referendum, saving teachers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 5:43 AM
Here are election results for the Ashwaubenon School District's operational referendum.
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich reelected to another 4-year term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 5:40 AM
Genrich received 13,507 votes to 11,999 for Weininger, according to unofficial results from Brown County.
Laura McCoy keeps Green Bay School Board seat; incumbents lose seats in other local races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 5:01 AM
Here are election results for school boards in Green Bay, De Pere, West De Pere and Pulaski.
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says his goal after being reelected is about 'opening up...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 4:03 AM
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich addresses supporters after being reelected on Tuesday and says his goal is about "opening up doors for everyone in this community."
Hobart, Howard village presidents reelected as incumbents hold power in municipal races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Incumbents fare well in De Pere City Council races; voters in Howard, Hobart reelect village board presidents.
Trump indictment recap: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in historic New York...
by USA TODAY on April 5, 2023 at 3:42 AM
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Manhattan to 34 felony counts on the first criminal charges against a former president.
