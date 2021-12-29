'Risk is there' for a New Year's Day snowstorm for Milwaukee and all of southern Wisconsin, but the forecast is still uncertain
A storm is forecast to move across the country’s midsection during the holiday weekend, potentially bringing snow to southern Wisconsin.
City seeks council candidates after Corpus-Dax announces she won't run for third term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2021 at 8:54 PM
The City of Green Bay is seeking candidates for the District 2 seat of the Green Bay Common Council after Corpus-Dax filed non-candidacy papers.
Water utility groups ask DNR to halt standards for 'forever chemicals' in drinking water,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 29, 2021 at 3:00 PM
The utility groups joined Wisconsin's largest business lobby in registering opposition to the rules.
Price for groceries, gas and more are rising at a pace not seen in decades. Your...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 29, 2021 at 1:48 PM
Wisconsinites are seeing the impact of surging inflation, which has reached a 39-year high, on the goods we buy every day.
This teen's love of cars led to creation of a YouTube channel that reaches over 68,000...
by Sheboygan Press on December 29, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Navjeet Gill started his channel in summer 2020, now over a year later his channel has over 68 thousand subscribers. Here's how he did it.
Top Indigenous news in Wisconsin in 2021 includes Shailene Woodley's environmental...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Top stories on the Indigenous beat in Wisconsin in 2021 include tribal spearfishing, incarceration rates and an apology for Indian boarding schools.
Wausau East grieves the loss of teacher, kayaking adventurer Jake Stachovak
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM
A memorial service for Wausau East High School technical education teacher Jake Stachovak will be held at the school on Jan. 9.
The presence of omicron variant more than doubled in Wisconsin COVID-19 lab sequencing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM
The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reported Tuesday that more than 67% of tests sequenced during the week of Dec. 20 were the omicron variant
Marsy's Law challenge referred directly to Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 28, 2021 at 7:55 PM
Marsy's Law meant to expand and strengthen the rights of crime victims, which were already recognized in the state's constitution.
