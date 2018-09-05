Rising Rib River forces evacuation of some homes in Marathon
MARATHON (WAOW) – Police ordered the evacuation of four homes along the River River near Marathon late Wednesday afternoon because of the threat of flooding.
Source: WAOW.com
