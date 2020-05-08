Rising above: John Edwards High School seniors raise funds for local groups amid coronavirus shutdown
Seniors at John Edwards High School started the #2020RiseAbove campaign to raise money for charitable organizations in Wood County.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
A 7-year-old Packers fan made Aaron Rodgers the hero in his homework assignment, and it...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2020 at 2:37 PM
Merritt Follstad is a first-grader in Western Springs, Illinois, who made Aaron Rodgers the hero of his homework assignment.
-
Wisconsin lost out on $25M in federal funding because GOP lawmakers waited to pass...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2020 at 2:18 PM
Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development says lawmakers' delays cost the state millions from feds to help pay for unemployment benefits.
-
Gov. Evers 'never had a real job,' GOP candidate says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2020 at 2:16 PM
GOP state Senate candidate Don Pridemore says Gov. Tony Evers has 'never had a real job.'
-
First Brown County resident to die from coronavirus was a father, mechanic and Packers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2020 at 1:53 PM
Todd Chartrand, 58, was the first person in Brown County to die from the coronavirus. He was also a father who loved cars and the Packers.
-
Packers' 2020 schedule backloaded with home games; here's how they've fared against each...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2020 at 1:44 PM
Frozen Tundra will mean something this year. Packers play four of final six games at home. Packers have winning records against all but two teams on the schedule.
-
NFL, Packers proceeding with business as usual, but know adjustments might be needed
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2020 at 1:05 PM
The NFL released a full schedule for 2020 season, knowing coronavirus could require changes.
-
COVID-19 cases in Oconto County up 3 for second consecutive day
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2020 at 12:52 PM
The county now has the 18th highest per-capita rate of infection among Wisconsin's 72 counties.
-
State hits 100,000 total tests amid stepped up testing
by Bob Hague on May 8, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Testing for COVID-19 continues to increase in Wisconsin. The state set a record for newly reported test results for a third straight day Thursday. The Department of Health Services reported 314 of more than 5,500 new tests were positive for the […]
-
State unemployment fund could run out as early as October
by WRN Contributor on May 8, 2020 at 11:52 AM
Wisconsin’s unemployment benefits fund could run out by October 11th before the global COVID-19 pandemic runs its course. It would be the first time the fund has run dry since the Great Recession of 2008. Should that happen, the state would be […]
