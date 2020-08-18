Riley, John S “Jack” age 64 of New Lisbon

John S. “Jack” Riley age 64 of New Lisbon died at his home on August 14, 2020.

Jack was born on May 31, 1956, the third child of Thomas C. Riley and Margaret J. (Bohen) Riley. He is survived by his partner and long -time caregiver of 25 years Sandy Macrafic. He is further survived by two sisters, Sharon Riley of Waukesha WI, and Donna Hoile (Willian) of Oconomowoc WI, and their children Will, Spencer and Sydney.

Other survivors include nephews and nieces, James K Riley (Gretchen), Kim Riley, Jeffrey Riley (Kate), and Patrick Riley (Jamie). Great nephews and niece include Jameson Cruz, Aaryn Riley and Brayleigh Riley. Jack is also survived by a sister-in-law Kathleen Pokorney (Frank).

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers James T. Riley (Pamela) and Thomas K. Riley and by two nephews Thomas P. Riley and Aaron M. Riley.

Jack loved to farm, hunt, and get together with his friends. He was looking forward to the fall harvest at the Pokorney Farms. There was not a piece of farm machinery that he couldn’t operate.

At Jack’s request, there will be no formal services. Not long ago, Jack expressed his appreciation for his many friends and neighbors and said he will miss you all. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.