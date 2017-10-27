Rigney, Geraldine E., age 89, of Elroy

Geraldine E. Rigney, age 89 years, loving mother of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Heritage Manor in Elroy.

She was born on August 22, 1928 to Henry and Mayme Helen (Boothe) Taylor in Casper, Wyoming. She has lived in Wyoming, Illinois and for several years in Wisconsin.

Survivors include her children, Margaret Monson (Robert), Patrick Rigney, Melanie Rigney (Bill), Suzanne Rigney-Busch, Victoria Rigney (Greg); and grandchildren, Heather, Mario, Delia, Carissa, Ethan, Maria and Jade. She was preceded in death by her Parents and four Sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy, with Father Peter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Elroy. Friends may call at the Church on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m.

